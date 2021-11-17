Odili home invasion: Matters arising —CJN’s aide

AHURAKA YUSUF ISAH is the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed. From an insider perspective, he tries to put the invasion of the home of Justice Mary Odili in perspective.

On Friday, October 29, 2021, some security operatives comprising soldiers, officers of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and policemen, at about 7pm, arrived the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Peter-Odili and her husband, ex-Governor Peter Odili.

The visiting security operatives presented to Odili’s aides and security details, a search warrant issued by an FCT Chief Magistrate to search the house for what they described as “illegal activities’’ suspected…