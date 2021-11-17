PDP to commence sale of forms on November 22

Ahead of the July 16, 2022, Osun State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to commence the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms from Monday, November 22 to Friday, December 10, 2021

A statement issued by Col. Austin Akobundu, the party National Organizing Secretary on Wednesday, explained that under the revised timetable for activities leading to the primary election as approved by the National Working Committee (NWC), the last day for submission of forms has been fixed for Friday, December 17, 2021.

It said screening of Aspirants is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the National Secretariat, while appeals on screening have been slated for…