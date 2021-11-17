Quality Seeds Foundation to Increase crop yield ― Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar has said that quality seeds is the foundation of crop production and a stimulus for increased agricultural yield as the ministry continues to drive policies that will guarantee food security, nutrition, and economic growth.

The Minister disclosed this during a familiarization visit to the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Sheda, Gwagwalada in Abuja.

Dr Abubakar noted that quality seeds would ensure a credible, dynamic competitive and relevant ecosystem for healthy and high-quality planting materials for Nigerian Farmers.

He commended the agency for its contribution towards ensuring the availability of quality…