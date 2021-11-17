Tension in Edo community over murder incident, detention of alleged murderer

There is tension in an Edo community of Ekiugbo in Youths Uhunwonde Local Government Area of Edo State, at the moment sits on the edge over the murder of a youth in the community, Ikpomwonsa Omoruyi, and the detention of the suspect in the case, Justin Omoruyi, by the operatives of the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) team of the Police in Abuja.

The youths of the community have therefore called on the police authorities both in the Edo State Police Command and the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served in the case.

The community claimed that the suspect allegedly committed the offence in the company of other…