Academic experts seek special funding for STEM education

Academic experts have called on government at all levels to allocate special funding for Science Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in Nigeria as means to encourage students and boost academics in the country.

This was the consensus of educationists and the representatives of the ministry of education in Oyo State at the launch of the UTME Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Clinic by the Alfred Komolafe Educational Foundation (AKEF) in collaboration with the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN) and Mathematics Association of Nigeria (MAN), at the Bishop Phillips Academy, Iwo Road, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The chairman State Universal Basic…