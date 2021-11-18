Ataga’s murder: Chidinma left night before corpse was found — Witness

CHIDINMA Ojukwu, the first defendant in the case of the murder of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, left the apartment where the murder occurred a night before the body was found.

A security guard at the apartment stated this on Wednesday while testifying before a Lagos high court as the second prosecution witness in the murder trial. The security guard, Abubakar Mohammed, was being cross-examined before the court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mohammed began his testimony on Tuesday. He was cross-examined on Wednesday by defence counsel.

Ojukwu, an undergraduate, is facing trial along with her sister, Chioma…