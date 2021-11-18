Bauchi tertiary institutions seek Bauchi governor’s intervention on welfare, working condition

Worried by the worsening working condition of the academic and non-academic staff of the Bauchi State-owned tertiary institutions, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Academic and Non-Academic Staff Unions of Bauchi State Tertiary Institutions has called on the state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed to as a matter of urgency, intervene on crucial labour issues bedevilling its members.

The call was contained in a press release signed and issued to journalists in Bauchi by the Chairman of JAC, Mohammed Abdukadir and the Secretary, Ibrahim Bala Abdallah.

The statement contained that: “It is very unfortunate that for so long we have not been enjoying some of our entitlements such as promotion…