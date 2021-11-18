Bauchi to expend N195b in 2022 fiscal year

Bauchi State Government has proposed the sum of N195,355,607,143:00 for Capital and Recurrent services for the 2022 fiscal year, before the state house of assembly.

The budget comprises of Recurrent Expenditure of N8 4,375,180,518:00 at 43 % while Capital Expenditure received the sum of N110,620,426,625:00 or 57 %.

While presenting the budget proposal to the State House of Assembly on Thursday, State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that the 2022 proposed Budget is 8.5 % lower than that of this year.

According to him, The reduction was arrived at in order to align the government’s projections with the current economic realities especially related to the ability to meet…