Controversy trails FG’s plan to refund N1.6bn airport projects to Bayelsa, Kebbi

The Federal Government has been faulted for its plan to refund N1.6 billion to Bayelsa and Kebbi states for the construction of airports by the two state governments.

Players in the sector are arguing why the Federal Government would pay back the two state governments for the airport projects voluntarily carried out by them in their states, querying the viability of the airports when over 20 aerodromes in the country remain unviable.

The move was contained in the 2022 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly recently.

The full budget proposal of the Ministry of Aviation indicated that the project was “ongoing.”

