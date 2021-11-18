Equities investors lose N34bn as bears persists at NGX

Equities investors at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Thursday, lost N34 billion from their investments as the trading session closed bearish.

The All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.15 per cent to peg the ASI at 43,285.47 basis points, bringing the month-to-date and year-to-date outings of the ASI to stand at 2.97 per cent and 7.49 per cent respectively.

This outing pegged the equities market capitalisation at N22.589 trillion as investors lost N34 billion in the session, following the previous day’s sentiments.

Market breadth closed in favour of the bears with 23 counters in the losers’ chart pitted against 12 counters in the gainers’ chart.

E-Tranzact and Vitafoam gained 10…