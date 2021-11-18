Female police officers will not be ejected from barracks for residing with civilian spouses ― IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has assured that no female police officer in police barracks across the country would be ejected for residing with civilian spouses.

The IGP gave the assurance while reacting to a signal purportedly originating by the Enugu State Police Command stating that women police personnel occupying barracks accommodation with their civilian husbands should vacate before January 31, 2022.

The IGP stated this in a press release issued and made available to the newsmen on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.

The IGP, who is miffed with the said “directive”, described it as unlawful, discriminatory, obnoxious,…