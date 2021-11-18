Goodluck Jonathan train station grounded in Delta

Economic activities at the Goodluck Jonathan railway station in Owa Ewere, Ika North-East of Delta State came to a standstill on Thursday as employees of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) joined their counterparts across the country to observe the three-day warning strike and demand enhanced salary packages.

All offices were deserted, coaches safely packed, while passengers who wanted to travel were stranded.

The workers in their scores carried placards with various inscriptions including “FG give us enhanced salary and allowance”; “We can’t continue this way we want the standard and improved condition of service”; “Work for NRC and die in abject poverty”; “If railway…