Gov Abubakar decries increase in child kidnapping in Jigawa

THE Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar has decried the increase of child kidnapping in recent times in the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse the state capital by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Habibu Nuhu Kila.

The governor asked parents and guardians to take charge of the security of their children and be extra careful on the movement of the children and wards in the state.

The governor in the statement said “Jigawa State government has advised parents in the state to maintain a high level of vigilance in monitoring the movements of their wards.”

According to the…