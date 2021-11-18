Lagos ports, where ‘hungry’ train pilots clear multi-million Naira cargoes

Following the connection of the Lagos ports to the standard gauge rail project in February 2021, more cargoes have left the ports by rail compared to previous years where every cargo left by road. However, the human element involved in the rail evacuation of cargoes has continued to earn starving wages for moving millions of tonnes of cargoes out of the ports, writes TOLA ADENUBI.

For years, Nigerian ports lacked intermodal means of cargo clearance as 90 per cent of containers that departed the ports left via road haulage, a development that piled huge pressure on the nation’s roads and led to the collapse of the ports’ access roads.

However, the reliance on the roads to evacuate…