Makinde donates N2.5m each to families of 13 deceased Amotekun personnel

In marking one year of the kick-off of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, handed over cheques worth N2.5million each to families of Amotekun corps members who died in the line of duty.

This is just as he also unveiled the state headquarters of The Oyo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps sited at Conpole Agbaakin, along Old Moniya-Oyo Road, Akinyele, Ibadan.

As stated by Makinde, a total of 13 Amotekun corps members died over the course of one year with the Oyo zone of the state losing the highest number of men.

The data reeled out showed that the Oyo zone lost six out of the 13 deceased Amotekun corps…