Peniel Academy shines at NPDC/Seplat Pearls competition

Peniel Academy, Boji-Boji Owa in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, has emerged as the champion of the 2021 edition of the NPDC/Seplat Pearls competition, an initiative of Seplat Energy Plc, operator of the Seplat Energy/NPDC Joint Venture.

At the grand finale and prize-giving ceremony of the competition held in Asaba, Delta State, the school won the sum of N7,000,000, a trophy as well as a sum of N100,000 for each of the three students who participated in the quiz.

The second position went to Pioneer Education Centre, Benin-City, Edo State, with a N3,000,000 reward, a trophy and the participating students smiling home with N75,000 each.

Igbinedion Education Centre,…