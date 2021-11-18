Why 12 Dockworkers are still in detention — NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has explained why the agency is yet to release 12 dockworkers arrested at the Apapa seaport in Lagos in connection with importation of cocaine.

This is contained in a recent statement issued by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi. The anti-drug agency said the dockworkers are being detained due to their alleged significant links to the importation of 32.9 kilograms of cocaine worth over N9.5 billion in street value.

Recall that the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN); Comrade Adewale Adeyanju had recently raised alarm over the continued detention of the dockworkers without any…