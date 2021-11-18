World Bank: Food inflation could push six million more Nigerians into poverty

THE World Bank has said that the rising prices of food items in the country could push additional six million Nigerians into poverty.

The World Bank in a publication with the title, COVID-19 in Nigeria: Frontline Data and Pathways for Policy, said, “The rise in prices witnessed between June 2020 and June 2021 alone could push another 6 million Nigerians into poverty, with urban areas being disproportionately affected.”

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had, on Monday, said that the annual food inflation rate rose for the 24th consecutive month to 20.75 per cent in October from 20.71 per cent in September as a result of further increases in the prices of basic food items.

In…