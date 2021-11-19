Abuja newspaper vendors honour Gbajabiamila, Ngige, others during annual week celebration

Newspapers Vendors Association, Abuja (NVAA), in collaboration with Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA) is set to hold its annual Vendors Week in Abuja.

Tribune Online reports that the Vendors Week is used to celebrate those who sell newspapers in the streets and take the products to the end users.

The Vendor’s Chairman, Mr Idris Adamu, said Vendors Week was an annual ritual of the association to celebrate vendors who are in the streets toiling on a daily basis to sell newspapers to the reading public.

Idris speaking at the grand finale said: “Vendors are faced with a lot of challenges like, reduced sales, lack of buying power by the readers, government agency’s brutal…