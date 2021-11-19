Bandits in Katsina use Walkie-Talkies, killed 213 in five months — Govt

KATSINA State government on Thursday said that bandits operating in the state now make use of radio frequency Walkie-Talkie Transceivers for communication among themselves, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

This was just as the government said that between July and October, the bandits killed 213 victims in 153 operations in different parts of the state. Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Inuwa Mohammad, made this known at a press briefing to give an update on the Government Security Containment Order issued by Governor Aminu Masari two months ago to tackle security challenges in the state.

“A recent and most worrisome move by the criminals was the…