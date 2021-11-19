Gbagi urges PDP to present best candidate for governorship election

Ahead of the governorship election in Delta State in 2023, a leading aspirant, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, has urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to present its best candidate with clean hands if it must come tops.

The business mogul said it was possible for the ruling PDP in the state to replicate the resounding victory witnessed in the just concluded Anambra State governorship election in Delta come 2023 if it presented its best candidate.

He made the assertion while addressing the Olorogun Kingsley Esiso-led PDP executive and the State Working Committee (SWC) at the party’s Secretariat in Asaba on Wednesday.

The former Minister of State for Education averred that people of Anambra…