I re-invented my sound; I’m back like I never left – Mr 2kay

Mr 2kay, real names Abinye David Jumbo, is one Nigerian music act that has held his own on the music scene for over a decade with a string of hits in his repertoire. In this interview by ROTIMI IGE, he speaks about his new projects, new single ‘Plenty’ and plans for music domination in 2022.

You have been away from the music scene for a while. Why?

I took a break to re-strategise and focus on other things than music that can bring plenty money to reinvest back into music, cause after I left my previous record label I had to go back to work on finances and the right team to make the vision a reality.

2020 may have slowed down entertainment engagements but most acts took their craft…