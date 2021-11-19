JUST IN: Delta governorship aspirant, Kenneth dies

One of the governorship aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections in Delta State, Chief Kenneth Okpara, is dead.

The governorship aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was a former Commissioner for Finance in the State.

Reports say he died on Friday morning.

Although the family is yet to confirm the incident, a serving commissioner in the state, Olorogun Arthur Akpowowo confirmed the death in a post on his Facebook page.

“Eku will remember you for a long time to come. RIP Kenneth O. Okpara,” he enthused.

