Kuru submits list of top 1,000 AMCON debtors to National Assembly

In another deft strategy to intensify its debt recovery drive in the country, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has submitted a list containing its top 1,000 obligors to the National Assembly.

AMCON made the exposé to members of the House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency at the just concluded retreat of the committee in Lagos.

AMCON CEO/Managing Director, Ahmed Lawan Kuru, handed the list over just few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari also signed into law the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (Amendment) Act, amending the AMCON Act No.4, 2010. The AMCON Act provides for the extension of the tenor of the Resolution Cost Fund (RCF) and…