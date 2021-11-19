National Assembly has transmitted Electoral Act 2021 to President Buhari ― Senator Omoworare

The leadership of the National Assembly has transmitted the Electoral Act 2021 to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday night.

The one-paragraph statement read in part: “Please be informed that in pursuance of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004, the National Assembly has transmitted the Electoral Bill 2021 to Mr. President today Friday, November 19, 2021.”

With the development, the Electoral Bill 2021 awaits the assent of President Buhari to effectively…