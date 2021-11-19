Shrines set ablaze as LG chair warns native doctors over initiation of youths in A’Ibom

The Chairman of Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Kingsley Frank, has frowned at the diabolic activities of some native doctors in his domain, noting that the future of several youths have been destroyed through indoctrination and initiation into cultism.

Frank, who led security operatives and some angry youths to a forest in Ikot Oku Ibiet village in Oruk Anam Ward 3, where the shrines were set ablaze and some youths arrested in the process of being fortified with charms for criminal activities, said such illegalities would no longer be allowed to thrive under his watch.

“The future of the youths as leaders of tomorrow should not be allowed to be wasted through…