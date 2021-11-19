The spate of accidents on Lagos/Ibadan expressway

FOR some time now, the Lagos/Ibadan expressway, Nigeria’s busiest road, has been witnessing gory accidents. Sights of mangled flesh and spurting blood have become routine and emergency medical services, where they exist at all, are grossly inadequate. Last Saturday, no fewer than seven people were burnt to death in an accident involving two vehicles around the Ogunmakin area. The Ogun Sector Commander, FRSC, Mr. Ahmed Umar, said three other persons sustained various degrees of injury during the accident involving a truck and a bus, both without registration numbers. On Tuesday, the road claimed five souls around the Ogere area. The accident occurred at night after a tanker laden with…