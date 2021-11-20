Davido set to donate N250m raised to orphanages

Nigerian hip-hop star, Davido has announced his intention to donate a sum of N250 million he raised from some friends and fans to orphanages across the country.

Davido disclosed this in a statement which he signed and released on his Instagram handle, @Davido.

While promising to do this in commemoration of his birthday, annually, he mentions a five-man committee that has been set up, to oversee the distribution of the funds across orphanages in the country.

He, however, noted that he only gathered N200 million from his friends and fans, and he will be adding N50million to the said money, to push his charity cause.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An…