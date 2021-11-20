Ekiti PDP knocks Fayemi over closure of schools for cultural festival

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has described as ridiculous and unexplainable the closure of all primary and secondary schools in the State by the governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi over the ongoing 2021 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST)

The PDP publicity secretary, Raphael Adeyanju in a statement after an emergency State Working Committee (SWC) meeting presided over by the acting chairman, Lanre Omolase at the weekend noted that the action of the All Progressives Congress-led government was antithetical to the development of education in the state.

The state party said, “While we are not against the celebration of our culture and tradition, it is unexplainable…