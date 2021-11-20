Father of Imo ex-deputy governor kidnapped

The traditional ruler of Eziachi Mbieri autonomous community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, HRH Eze Henry Madumere has been kidnapped.

The monarch who happens to be the father of the former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, was abducted on Friday at Iho in Ikeduru LGA while he was travelling to attend the burial of the mother of his in-law

The media adviser to the former deputy governor, Uche Onwuchekwa, confirmed the incident to Tribune Online in Owerri.

He said that the 89-year-old traditional ruler was abducted by unknown gunmen and was taken to an undisclosed place.

When contacted the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer CSP Michael…