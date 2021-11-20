I scaled the fence after my wife attempted to stab me —Husband

A businessman, Mr Jonathan Onyeka, has dragged his wife, Gloria, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja,Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over alleged attempt to kill him.

The petitioner, who resides in Jikwoyi said this in the divorce suit filed against his wife before the court.

“I can’t continue to live under the same roof with this woman, she wants to kill me.

“There was a little misunderstanding between us, she ran to the kitchen and picked up a knife to stab me, luckily I escaped.

“I had to scale the fence, to escape from her.

“I beg this honourable court to put an end to the marriage between me and my wife before she kills me,” he said.

According to the News Agency of…