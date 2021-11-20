Kogi First Lady charges women on positive development

The Wife of Kogi State governor, Hajia Rashida Bello has called on Nigerian women to continue to make positive contribution for development of humanity.

Hajia Rashida made the call when she played host to the Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA) in her office in Lokoja.

She said as women and mothers, there is a need to continually make concerted efforts in instilling good values and morals in their families so as to have a better nation.

The Governor’s wife appreciated NOWA National President, Hajia Nana Aishatu Gambo, and her members for the visit noting that she was ready to collaborate with any individual or organisation in supporting the wellbeing of orphans, women and youths.

She…