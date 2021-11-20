‘My husband insisted I pay the rent, feed him, our children since I’m working’

A woman, Toyin Fakola, recently brough a divorce suit against her husband, Femi Fakola, at Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Toyin in her suit accused her husband of irresponsibility and neglect.

The plaintiff highlighted her husband’s failure in the area of feeding, clothing and training of their children in school.

According to her, the defendant never gave her a dime for these adding that she had been the one paying their house rent.

She explained that her husband never relented in falsely accusing her of infidelity.

Toyin stated that despite being weighed down by the challenge of meeting all these needs, Femi would still come to her shop to rain curses on her and…