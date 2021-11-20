My pot belly – Tribune Online

I am a healthy 45- year old man. My problem is my pot belly which gives me an unsightly appearance. I don’t eat too much but I enjoy my bottle of beer after every dinner. Kindly advise me on how I can trim down.

Daniel (by SMS)

Dieting through reduction of your intake of starchy foods as well as alcohol has been discovered to help in the reduction of abdominal fat. Also, occasional fasting could hasten this process. In addition, exercises that increase the heart rate and make you sweat will help you to lose weight in general including the one in your abdomen. In exchange for the reduction in your intake of starchy foods, you will need to increase your intake of cereals, fresh fruits…