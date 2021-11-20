Sam Adejo Okedi, a UNICEF resource person has said that Nigeria is in a crisis situation as it has now become the number one country in the global Open Defecation (OD) index.

UNICEF recent reports have revealed that Open Defecation, OD, has remained a recurring factor in Nigeria’s health sector challenges.

Disclosing this during a workshop marking 2021 World Toilet Day, organised by the UNICEF Field Office in Enugu on Friday, Okedi said that 46 million Nigerians still defecate openly.

Earlier in her address of welcome, the UNICEF Field Communications Officer, Mrs Ijeoma Onuoha Ogwe, had explained the value of toilets in the life of children, especially girl children, as it does not only…