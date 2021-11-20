Oduduwa University not involved in OAU Masters student Adegoke’s death ― Alumni association

The alumni association of the Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu (OUI) has distanced the school from the death of a Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Mr Timothy Adegoke.

It will be recalled that the remains of Adegoke who was declared missing on November 7 was found near Hilton Hotel and details surrounding his death remain sketchy.

He had gone to town to sit for an exam at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro campus, and had lodged in the hotel owned by Chief Ramon Adedoyin who doubles as the founder of Oduduwa University.

It will also be recalled that police in the state have arrested the manager and owner of the hotel in connection to the incident.

But President, Oduduwa…