PDP hails Jonathan as ‘exceptional leader’ at 64

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed former President Goodluck Jonathan as an exceptional leader as he marked his 64th birthday.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary on Saturday, maintained that opposition party “and indeed Nigerians, across the divides, are proud of former President Jonathan as an exceptionally patriotic leader and national icon, whose achievements and personal sacrifices towards the unity and stability of our nation remains indelible in the history of our nation.”

It added: “Over the years, as deputy governor, governor, vice president, President, African Union (AU) Envoy and Chairman, International Summit Council for Peace…