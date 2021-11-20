Progressives Governors’ Forum pays solidarity visit to Gombe governor

Governors, under the auspices of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), have paid a solidarity visit to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya over the recent political skirmishes orchestrated by the vested interest which led to the death of some innocent citizens and destruction of public property.

The PGF delegation, comprising of Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari and his Jigawa State counterpart, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar expressed solidarity with Governor Yahaya and commiserated with him, and through him, the families of those who lost their lives as well as the entire people of Gombe State over what they described as unwarranted political mayhem.

The leader of the delegation,…