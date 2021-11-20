Striking railway workers call off strike

Striking railway workers under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR) and the Senior Staff Association (SSA), NRC Branch have called off their strike.

The workers who had earlier on Thursday morning embarked on a 3-day warning strike called off the strike after some series of agreements with the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT) and the NRC management.

In a communique co-signed on Friday by the President General of the SSA, Comrade Aliyu Mainasara; President General of the NUR, Comrade Innocent Ajiji and Director, Admin/HR of the NRC, Dr. Mrs. Monsurat Omotayo the workers announced that a committee has been set up to review the standard condition of service of all…