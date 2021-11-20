They locked us inside toilet, forged arrest warrants, sent us death threats —Victims of Lagos money lenders

SUBAIR MOHAMMED and LANRE ADEWOLE write on the horror of small-scale lending in Lagos.

Wherever you may be now, you and your family shall die a miserable/sorrowful death with your hands and legs broken…”

This was a message a loan defaulter in Lagos State claimed a lending company which he subscribed to sent to him. Many of these lending companies have been established to employ extreme recovery action plans against their debtors.

However, with the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) claiming lack of jurisdiction, six Federal Government agencies have swung into action against such online lenders in Lagos.

The six agencies are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…