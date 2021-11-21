BUJU: Nothing can stop me now

Inspired by life itself and his environment, rave of the moment and budding music star, Buju seems to have the world at his feet at the moment and wants to stay a king for a long time.

In an interactive session with R, Buju whose real name is Daniel Benson says he’s a Lagos-based Nigerian artiste who wants to create a unique sound that does not only put his name on the global map, but one that will keep him relevant for years.

Breaking into the music industry at a time when the industry parades top music stars like emerging African stars such as Fireboy, Rema, Omah Lay, Joe Boy, among others, many people would have written off Buju but he is blessed with a unique voice and relatable…