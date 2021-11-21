Diabetes: Combating a silent killer

Diabetes remains one of the deadly diseases ravaging many homes in the country as well as in other developing countries. FUNMILAYO AREMU and ADEOLA OTEMADE look at how poor access to medical care is and growing poverty among Nigerians have made managing the disease difficult.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Diabetes Federation (IDF), about 422 million people worldwide are diabetic and a majority of the sufferers live in low and middle-income countries. A million and a half deaths are also directly attributed to diabetes each year, just as an estimated 24 million people are living with the disease in Africa, with an estimated 70 per cent of them not…