FG moves to increase funding of basic education to 3 per cent of consolidated revenue fund

The Federal Government has proposed legislation to increase funding from the Consolidated Revenue Fund to the nation’s basic education sector.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said the move would see an increase from the current 2 per cent to 3 per cent of statutory allocation from the consolidated revenue fund for funding of Universal Basic Education (UBE), while 1 per cent to be invested in the senior secondary education segment.

The minister made this known at a meeting of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Management with the Executive Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) held on Tuesday in Benin, Edo State.

