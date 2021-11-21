IMF seeks price stability of commodities in Nigeria

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Nigerian government to put in operational framework that will enable price stability in the country.

IMF staff concluding statement of the 2021 Article IV mission recommended that “in the medium term, the monetary operational framework should be strengthened to establish the primacy of price stability.

“Long-term high inflation in Nigeria is associated with the lack of a well-functioning monetary policy operational framework along with the presence of multiple policy goals.

“The mission reiterated its previous advice to (i) modernise the 2007CBN act to establish the primacy of price stability and (ii) strengthen the monetary…