Lagos’ll continue improving basic education through EKOEXCEL ― Alawiye-King

The newly elected Dean of the Executive Chairmen, State Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) and Chair, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Hon Wahab Alawiye -King, has said that Lagos will not relent in leveraging technology to advance primary education through EKOEXCEL.

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, inaugurated EKOEXCEL (Excellence in Child Education and Learning) in 2019 to provide quality education to both the rich and the poor and upskill teachers through cutting-edge technology.

Alawiye-King, who spoke on the sidelines of the quarterly meeting of the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) Management with chairmen of SUBEBs in Nigeria themed: “Enhancing…