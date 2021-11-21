Man United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after 4-1 loss to Watford, name Michael Carrick as interim manager

Manchester United have sacked manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Watford.

The club have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches and are seventh in the table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

First-team coach, Michael Carrick, has been placed in temporary charge before United’s Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday.

“It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” United said.

“While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless…