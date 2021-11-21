Police commence rescue operation of kidnapped Kwara monarch’s brother

Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the reported kidnap of one Olujala Adegboja in Olla town in the Isin local government area of the state on Saturday.

It was gathered that the kidnap victim, popularly called Onijay is a brother to the traditional ruler of the town as well as a brother to one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains, Hon. Onijala, who was a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Speaking on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the anti-kidnapping and other tactical teams in conjunction with vigilante and hunters are already in search and rescue of the kidnap victim as…