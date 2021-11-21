Police foil abduction of Nasarawa PDP chieftain

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has foiled the abduction of Umar Nasiru-Black, Nasarawa South Zonal Chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Ramhan Nansel, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lafia.

“On Saturday, Nov.20, 2021, at about 8:20 p.m., the Police received a distress call that six unidentified gunmen invaded the residence of the PDP Zonal Chairman located at Bukan Kwato area of Lafia and attempted to kidnap him.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Adesina Soyemi, immediately mobilised Police patrol teams stationed at the area to the scene.

“The abduction was foiled due to…