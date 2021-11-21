Senator Aluko’s death, colossal loss to Ekiti ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has described the news of the death of a former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Gbenga Aluko as “shocking and devastating.”

The Ode-Ekiti-born politician and businessman died on Saturday in Abuja. He was aged 58 years.

Fayemi in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Aluko’s death as a colossal loss to Ekiti State and the nation.

“I have lost a dear brother and friend,” the Governor said, adding that Senator Aluko’s death was not only a loss to the state but a personal loss to him, having had a close and cordial relationship with the deceased spanning four decades.

The…