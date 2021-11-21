Support us to end kidnapping, cultism, other crimes, Police tell Ogun residents

Residents of Ogun State have been called up to support the Police in ending kidnapping, cultism and other criminal activities to make the state a safe haven for all to live.

These were the words of the State Police Commissioner, Lanre Bankole, at the induction of Asiwaju of Orile Imo, Chief Olakunle Olalekan, as the patron of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), in the state.

He explained that members of the public would be of great help in the area of intelligence gathering to rid the state of crime.

The CP noted that incessant kidnapping and cultists activities across the state, especially in Abeokuta, must be nipped on the bud with the provision of information by residents to…